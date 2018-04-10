Day after infant deaths in Jharkhand: Families say they were told fever after vaccine normal, so didn’t panic

Four infants died after vaccination in Jharkhand. (Representational) Four infants died after vaccination in Jharkhand. (Representational)

A DAY after the Jharkhand government ordered an inquiry into the death of four infants after vaccination in a village nearly 200 km northwest of Ranchi, family members of two victims said they were told that fever and loose motion were normal side-effects of the vaccines and thus did not panic.

They panicked only after the fever did not subside even after medicines, and by the time they reached the nearest hospital, it was too late. The incident took place at Loinga village of Palamu district — the children were vaccinated on Saturday afternoon, and the four had died by early Sunday. At least four other toddlers were hospitalised. On Monday, officials said their condition has stabilised.

Principal Secretary (Health) Nidhi Khare said the ANM has been suspended with immediate effect, pending inquiry, and that samples of the vaccine collected will be sent for detailed forensic examination. Upendra Thakur, whose 15-month-old child Ujjwal was among those who died, said: “My wife took the child to the anganwadi centre. The ANM (auxiliary nurse midwife), Draupadi Pandey, told us that children may show some symptoms of fever.”

Thakur, who works as a farm labourer, said the baby had fever by evening. “We thought it was normal and gave the child paracetamol tablets, as suggested… As the night progressed, he started vomiting also.” Around 4.30 am the family decided to take the child to a doctor in Kishunpur, nearly 7 km away. “He had died by the time we reached,” Thakur said.

Udit Bhuiyan, grandfather of Aryan (21 months), also said that they were told about possible symptoms of fever. “So we were hoping that he would get well… At 3.30 am, we took him to Kishunpur. It was too late.” Parents of the other two victims, Sa nju Kumari and Ayush Kumar, who succumbed at Sadar Hospital, could not be reached. Villagers said there is a primary health sub-centre in Loinga but, village chief Narad Yadav said there are no doctors at night.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Ameet Kumar said, “A probe team from the state headquarters has begun inquiry.” Kumar said compensation of Rs 1 lakh each has been disbursed.

Dr Vijay Kumar Singh, acting civil surgeon who initially oversaw the case on Sunday, said, “Prima facie, vials… were not past expiry date. A detailed probe is being carried out.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App