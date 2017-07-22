Day after in flood-hit Assam: 22,000 hectares are now desert

Kampur: Flood affected people travel to a makeshift camp at Goroimari village in Kamrup district, Assam on Monday. (PTI Photo) Kampur: Flood affected people travel to a makeshift camp at Goroimari village in Kamrup district, Assam on Monday. (PTI Photo)

Till two weeks ago, 61-year-old Numoliya Das of Amtola-Joinpur, about 14 km from this eastern Assam town, didn’t lack for much. He grew two crops a year on his one-bigha land and supplemented his income by running an 11-member puppet theatre group that travelled towns and villages for three months, earning about Rs 10,000 per head.

On July 9, the Ranganada river swept through his village, following a massive breach on its embankment, and turned him a pauper. “I lost not only all my puppets, musical instruments and household items when the river swept our village at around 9:30 pm that night, but also lost my paddy field. There is a 6-8 ft sand and silt deposit on it now,” Das says.

Also gone are his wife’s loom, and his youngest son Panchamjyoti’s Class VIII textbooks as well as the few certificates he had earned for signing and music. About 16 km upstream, the Ranganadi broke through another breach early next morning, rushing into Bogolijan. Little remains now of Anil Gogoi’s homestead, located just by the side of the embankment. “Where our house used to be till two weeks ago now lies the river. We could not save much except for what we are wearing. My gold ornaments, the only pair of paat mekhela-chador (a traditional dress), my loom, all are gone,” says Gogoi’s wife Moni, sitting in a temporary shed near the embankment that they have taken shelter in.

Their daughters Rashmi and Rinkumoni were lucky as they escaped with their textbooks moments before the waters flooded in. Rashmi is in Class 10 and will be appearing for board exams. In house after house belonging to several hundred families over 50 villages, a furious Ranganadi left much devastation and at least 13 dead in Lakhimpur district, the worst among all flood-affected districts, over those two days. At the district headquarters, Deputy Commissioner Barun Bhuyan says 183 houses have totally disappeared, and more than 7,500 have been partially damaged in 462 villages, in the three waves of floods so far.

“While over 3.35 lakh people have been affected, the biggest loss has been caused by the sand and silt deposits, that have turned about 22,000 hectares of paddy fields deserts,” Bhuyan says.

Heavy rain in Ranganada’s catchment area in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh had left the river filled to the brim towards the beginning of July. After Arunachal, it flows about 40 km from Lakhimpur before emptying into the Subansiri, a major Brahmaputra tributary. What worsened matters was the release of large quantity of Ranganadi water twice in a span of 12 hours by the public-sector North-Eastern Electric Power Corporation, after the dam at its hydro-electric project at Yazali in Arunachal Pradesh got filled.

The wife of Rajen Saikia of Bogolijan died after the boat in which eight members of his family including his in-laws were trying to flee capsized. Pallabi Saikia’s body was recovered a few kilometres downstream a week later; his daughter Munmi remains missing. Deboram Mili, a Mising tribal of Kathaguri village, lost about a dozen cattle and 20 pigs, and is worried about his 10 bighas of paddy field, now under heaps of sand.

In No. 1 Pachnoi village, the health sub-centre and three schools are under three to four feet of silt. Village elder Narayan Morang fears the schools would be ultimately shifted. “I have not seen such a flood in my lifetime,” the 82-year-old says. Bhuyan is candid that more than officials like him, “it all depends on the weather gods”. There are two more months of monsoon still to go.

