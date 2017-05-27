Day after he skipped Sonia’s lunch, Nitish in Delhi on PM’s invite

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi. (Source: ANI) Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives in Delhi. (Source: ANI)

A day after he skipped Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s lunch hosted for Opposition parties to ostensibly decide on a presidential probable, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi on Saturday to attend a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in honour of visiting Mauritius Prime Minister Anerood Jugnauth.

Nitish is in the capital on PM Modi’s invite. His latest move only strengthens rumours of increasing bonhomie between the JD-U president and the ruling BJP.

At Sonia’s lunch, which was aimed at projecting a united face of Opposition, Nitish’s party was represented by K C Tyagi and Sharad Yadav. Nitish is learnt to have cited prior engagements for missing it.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd