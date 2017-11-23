Day after Gujarat polls, Winter session likely from December 15

Once the dates for a Parliament session are announced, ordinances can no longer be promulgated. (Express photo/Ravi Kanojia) Once the dates for a Parliament session are announced, ordinances can no longer be promulgated. (Express photo/Ravi Kanojia)

The Winter session of Parliament is likely to be held between December 15 and January 5, beginning a day after voting ends for the Gujarat Assembly elections. The final call will be taken in a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA). “The session will be convened very soon,” Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said on Wednesday.

Sources said informal discussions on the tentative dates have already taken place. A section in the government feels that pending legislative business is enough to last for the entire three-week period. No date for a CCPA meeting has been fixed yet. It is subject to the availability of Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who has travel plans, including to Moscow later this month.

Interestingly, the Union Cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday approved the promulgation of an ordinance for amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The ordinance has been sent to the President for assent. Once the dates for a Parliament session are announced, ordinances can no longer be promulgated.

The ordinance will prevent wilful defaulters from buying back their stressed assets. The government is keen that it comes into effect from Thursday. The winter session is usually convened in November, a couple of weeks after Diwali, and the third or fourth week of the month has been an established convention. There were expectations that it will be convened earlier this year, as Diwali was in October.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi had accused the BJP of running away from Parliament, while the ruling party had cited the Emergency and raked up Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s Parliament attendance.

There is a perception among Opposition parties that the session was delayed because the government, facing flak for demonetisation and the state of the economy, didn’t want to give the Opposition one more platform to protest in the run-up to the Gujarat elections. But senior ministers said it is an established tradition to tweak timings of Parliament sessions in accordance with dates of elections.

Among the crucial Bills likely to be taken up are the Citizenship Bill, which proposes that illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan from specified religious groups will be eligible to apply for Indian citizenship; the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill; and a long-pending Bill on the salaries of MPs.

The first two Bills were referred to parliamentary committees. The government is likely to bring a bill that would make triple talaq a punishable offence. A ministerial panel is working on the Bill. The Opposition is gearing up to raise the allegations against Jay Shah, son of BJP president Amit Shah, over a report in the website The Wire on the phenomenal increase in turnover of his company, as per filings with the registrar of companies.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App