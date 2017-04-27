Day after getting bail in rape case: Gayatri Prajapati sent to judicial custody in 2 other cases

Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati. Former UP minister Gayatri Prajapati.

FORMER STATE minister Gayatri Prajapati, who was granted bail in a gangrape case on Tuesday, will stay in jail after two courts ordered that he be remanded to judicial custody in connection with two other cases on Wednesday.

The Lucknow Police served court warrants in both cases at the district jail, where Prajapati is lodged since March 15.

On Wednesday, the former minister was produced before separate courts, both of which remanded him to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Circle Officer, Hazratganj area, Avanish Kumar Mishra said, “We served warrant against Gayatri at the jail today in a case lodged against him on charges including forgery at the Gautampalli police station in March this year. Gayatri was produced before court in the case, which sent him to 14 days’ judicial custody.”

The complainant in that case, Rakesh Prajapati, a resident of Meerut district, had alleged that the ex-minister took Rs 6 lakh from him, promising a government job for his relative in 2015.

In another case, Lucknow Police’s crime branch obtained a warrant lodged at Gomti Nagar police station in June last year against Prajapati and others on charges of creating false evidence to frame activist Nutan Thakur and her husband and IPS officer Amitabh Thakur in rape and assault cases.

“We obtained warrant in the case against Gayatri and served it in jail. He was later brought to the court which sent him to judicial custody,” said Additional Superintendent of Police, Crime, Sanjay Kumar.

A local court in Lucknow on Tuesday had granted bail to Prajapati and his two accomplices, who were arrested for allegedly gangraping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter.

The three were lodged at the Lucknow district jail since after their arrest.

“Additional District and Session Judge O P Mishra granted bail to Gayatri, Amrendra Singh alias Pintoo Singh and Vikas Verma today. They have been asked to deposit personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each and also two sureties each of same amount,” said Lucknow District Government Counsel Munna Singh.

