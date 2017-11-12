Day after ‘Facebook Live’ from Faridkot jail, seven prisoners booked, two smartphones seized

Lakha Sidhana Lakha Sidhana

A DAY after a ‘Facebook Live’ video of a history-sheeter, Lakha Sidhana, lodged in Faridkot Modern Jail, surfaced, the police Saturday booked Lakha along with six other prisoners and also seized two smartphones from barack number 14, where Lakha was lodged. The ‘Facebook Live’ video was nearly 7.30 minutes on November 10 afternoon and jail authorities only found out much later.

However, the prison authorities claimed that someone from outside had uploaded an ‘old video’ of Lakha. An investigation was on, they added. Interestingly, in the video, Lakha is seen speaking about environmental hazards of paddy stubble burning and falling water level due to paddy cultivation. He also urged farmers to opt for diversification instead of paddy.

The six other inmates who were booked (under IPC section 420) are Rajinder Singh, Beant Singh, Gurvinder Singh, Amarjeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Ravinder Singh.

Sources said Lakha had several cases against him, including attempt to murder. However, Lakha is presently in jail for damaging multiple signboards on National and State Highways, demanding the use of Punjabi language on them.

He used black paint to damage the signboards, sources said. Faridkot Jail superintendent Balkar Singh said a probe was on into how mobile phones were brought into the prison and whether any jail staff were involved. A search operation inside the jail two days ago had yielded nothing, he added.

Meanwhile, the video has got over 18,000 ‘Likes’ and 20,000 views and over 140 comments have been posted.

