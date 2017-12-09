Day after escape from police custody, Chennai rape and murder accused held

Daswant had escaped from police custody on Thursday Daswant had escaped from police custody on Thursday

Daswant Sekhar, a 23-year-old child rape accused who escaped from the custody of Tamil Nadu police on Thursday has been arrested from a hotel in Andheri in Mumbai. Daswant was out on bail since September in the rape and murder case and was arrested near a Mumbai race course club on Wednesday after he was reported missing from Chennai on the day his mother was found dead at their residence in the city. However, he managed to escape from a hotel near the Mumbai airport.

A CCTV video, reportedly from the hotel on Thursday afternoon, showed the accused making an escape without handcuffs as two other persons wearing a lungi were seen running after him. Police had earlier said Daswant had escaped with handcuffs while two police personnel accompanied him for lunch at the hotel.

Daswant allegedly raped and murdered a 7-year-old neighbour in February. On Saturday afternoon, neighbours found his mother, Sarala (42), in a pool of blood at their residence, with jewellery and cash missing from the house. Police suspect his role in his mother’s murder. The murder case against him is pending trial in a sessions court in Chengalpattu, police earlier said.

