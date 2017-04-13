Day after death, SAD worker’s kin get Rs 10 lakh

Gurdev’s cremation on Wednesday was attended by former CM Parkash Singh Badal since the deceased was a resident of his Lambi constituency.(File Photo) Gurdev’s cremation on Wednesday was attended by former CM Parkash Singh Badal since the deceased was a resident of his Lambi constituency.(File Photo)

A DAY after the death of SAD worker Gurdev Singh, his family got a compensation of Rs 10 lakh.

Singh was allegedly killed after police raided his house at Tarmala village in Muktsar. ASI Gurdeep Singh and three others were booked for murder in the case. While the ASI was arrested, the role of the remaining three policemen is being investigated.

Gurdev’s cremation on Wednesday was attended by former CM Parkash Singh Badal since the deceased was a resident of his Lambi constituency.

The police party that raided Gurdev’s house had stated they acted on information that country liquor was being manufactured in that house.

Meanwhile, Badal said, “I am thankful to the local Akali leadership for standing with the family. We will not allow undue pressure by police in the name of raids, though we are not against any kind of operation. I am thankful to the timely intervention of the district administration and police in which they provided monetary help to the family and even lodged FIR against the cops.”

A cheque worth Rs 2 lakh was given on Tuesday night itself to Gurdev’s family while the remaining Rs 8 lakh was given by Malaut MLA Ajaib Singh Bhatti on Wednesday.

According to the complaint lodged by Manjeet Singh, son of Gurdev, “Five cops, along with ASI Gurdeep Singh, had come searching for liquor in our house. When they could not find anything, they started beating my father due to which he fell unconscious and was later declared dead at the hospital.”

However, Gurdeep has denied thrashing him, saying he fell due to heart attack.

SSP Muktsar Baljot Singh Rathore, said, “We have filed FIR with murder charges against the ASI and role of other three cops is under investigation.”

