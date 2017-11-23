Day after crude meme: BJP miles ahead in degrading political discourse, says Congress

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi

The Congress on Wednesday dug up what it called objectionable comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from 2004 till recently to hit back at the BJP, which had slammed it on Tuesday after a Twitter handle linked to the Indian Youth Congress posted a crude meme on the Prime Minister.

The Congress alleged that the BJP is the “mother” and “producer” of “discourteous, disgraceful and insulting” statements. The Opposition party, which was left red-faced on Tuesday, launched a counterattack recalling Modi’s 2004 “Jersey cow” and “hybrid calf” dig at Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, his remarks that the two would not get jobs even as clerks and drivers and his recent comparison of the Congress with termites.

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the Prime Minister had called his predecessor Manmohan Singh a watchman and Shashi Tharoor’s late wife Sunanda Pushkar his “50 crore girlfriend”, arguing that “Modi and the BJP are single-handedly responsible for lowering the political discourse in this country” and taking it to the “gutter level”.

“The PM recently said the Congress barks in the name of development. He called the Congress termite. Have you heard any apology or regret? It is necessary to jog the memory of the people…. When it comes to lowering and degrading the political discourse of the country, the BJP has absolutely no right to take the moral high ground. They are miles and miles ahead of others,” he said.

Singhvi said the BJP is a “serial abuser” when it comes to using objectionable language. “We are starting a ‘BJP apologise’ campaign through you,” he added.

“Modi and the BJP have made a habit of brazenly and perpetually escaping after making crass, crude, insensitive, derogatory and vulgar remarks. Not even a BJP worker at the lowest level of its hierarchy has ever apologised for making such uncouth comments. Be it against their political opponents, or any community, be it women or Dalits, all of them have been prime targets in this deplorable discourse carefully and deliberately executed by them,” he said.

Singhvi also referred to BJP MP Paresh Rawal’s tweet that “our Chaiwala is any day better than your Barwala” retort to the offensive meme posted by Yuva Desh Tuesday.

