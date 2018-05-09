Day after CPM leader, RSS worker’s murder, Mahe and Kannur tense

A police vehicle was torched and a BJP office was vandalised allegedly by CPI(M) workers at Pallur in Mahe on Tuesday. (Representational Image) A police vehicle was torched and a BJP office was vandalised allegedly by CPI(M) workers at Pallur in Mahe on Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Tense situation prevailed in Mahe, Puducherry, where a local leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker were killed Monday night. Mahe and neighbouring Kerala’s Kannur district observed a dawn-to-dusk hartal called by the CPI(M) to protest against the killing of the party’s local committee member Kannipoyil Babu (45). Within an hour after Babu’s killing, RSS worker Shamej was hacked to death. Both of them sustained fatal injuries to their neck and face.

A police vehicle was torched and a BJP office was vandalised allegedly by CPI(M) workers at Pallur in Mahe on Tuesday. Security has been beefed up in Kannur’s Thalassery police subdivision, which frequently witnesses incidents of political killings.

RSS prantha karyavahak P Gopalankutty said his organisation was not involved in the murder of CPI(M) leader Babu. “There should be a comprehensive probe in the two murder cases, which happened when peace was prevailing. RSS worker Shamej was innocent. He was killed even before identifying the culprits involved in the murder of the CPI(M) worker. This is really terrorising,” the RSS state leader said.

P Jayarajan, CPI(M) district secretary in Kannur, alleged that the police in Mahe have adopted a pro-RSS approach. “In the past, Kannipoyil Babu was attacked. However, Mahe police did not probe the case under duress from RSS. The role of RSS leaders in the murder should be probed,” Jayarajan said.

