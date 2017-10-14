Day after BJP wins BMC bypoll, six MNS corporators switch to Sena

The six MNS corporators who jumped ship on Friday include the party’s group leader in the BMC, Dilip Lande, and Archana Bhalerao, Ashwini Matekar, Parameshwar Kadam, Harshala More and Datta Narnavkar. Sanjay Turde is now the sole MNS corporator in the BMC The six MNS corporators who jumped ship on Friday include the party’s group leader in the BMC, Dilip Lande, and Archana Bhalerao, Ashwini Matekar, Parameshwar Kadam, Harshala More and Datta Narnavkar. Sanjay Turde is now the sole MNS corporator in the BMC

A DAY after the BJP won the bypoll in a civic ward and narrowed the gap between the party and the Shiv Sena tally at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), six of the seven corporators from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) joined the Shiv Sena on Friday. Having defeated the Sena to win the bypoll in Bhandup’s ward 116 on Thursday, the BJP claimed Mumbai would soon have a BJP mayor.

Following the Bhandup bypoll, the number of BJP corporators in Mumbai rose to 82. The Sena has 84 corporators, not counting a handful of independents or the six MNS members who have sought permission for the MNS in the BMC to be formally merged into the Sena. The six MNS corporators who jumped ship on Friday include the party’s group leader in the BMC, Dilip Lande, and Archana Bhalerao, Ashwini Matekar, Parameshwar Kadam, Harshala More and Datta Narnavkar. Sanjay Turde is now the sole MNS corporator in the BMC.

The BJP called the development “anti-democratic”. Without naming the Sena, BJP MP Kirit Somaiya wrote to the Konkan Divisional Commissioner, the Election Commission and the Mumbai Police saying that a major political party was indulging in corrupt and anti-democratic practices. Seeking action against the “malpractice”, the letter said the party had paid crores of rupees to each of the six corporators. On Thursday, Somaiya had said the BJP would soon install its mayor in the BMC.

Welcoming the six MNS corporators into the party fold, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said the move would enhance the party’s performance. “All these six corporators are former Shiv Sainiks. They have returned home. They have joined the Sena after completing all legal formalities. From today, they will work as Sena corporators,” he said, addressing the media at his residence Matoshree. The Sena chief refuted the BJP’s allegations of horse-trading. “If corporators from other parties are joining the Sena, then why is our alliance partner not able to digest it? They should join us, as an alliance partner, in our celebrations,” he said.

He asked how the BJP could cry foul now, having justified political developments in Arunachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa. Friday’s edition of Sena mouthpiece Saamana incidentally called the Congress’s sweeping win in the Nanded municipal polls the beginning of the BJP’s descent from power. MNS general secretary Shirish Sawant has written to the Konkan divisional commissioner opposing the move by the six members registering themselves as a separate group.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App