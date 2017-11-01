Day after birth, tribal couple’s conjoined twins die in Beed

The twins succumbed to respiratory distress. (Representational) The twins succumbed to respiratory distress. (Representational)

Nineteen hours after they were born, a pair of conjoined twins with two heads with a single body and sharing a heart, succumbed to respiratory distress on Monday in Ambajogai-based Swami Ramanand Teerth Government Hospital in Beed. The babies weighing 3.7 kg were born to a tribal couple on Sunday.

“Twelve hours after their birth, they suffered respiratory problems. We put them on ventilator support, but their breathing became difficult,” said Dr Sanjay Bansode, head of gynaecology and obstetrics at the medical college. The babies passed away at 4 pm on Monday. Their 35-year-old mother has still not been informed about their death. Their father, a labourer, conducted the final rites. While the government hospital wanted to conduct further research on the dicephalic parapagus (two heads and one torso) conjoined twins, the family did not give consent. Such conjoined twins are rare, with one in one lakh births. Sixty per cent of such babies die after birth. The twins, born on Sunday at 9 pm, had two heads but a single torso sharing a heart and a lung. The survival of such twins is difficult, said doctors.

According to doctors at the hospital, the mother had undergone no diagnostic tests in their native village Parli in Beed, until she experienced pain in 32 weeks of pregnancy. A sonography test was then conducted at a local diagnostic centre where the father was informed that twins may not survive after birth. The couple decided to wait for full pregnancy term and in 36 weeks underwent a caesarean surgery at Swami Ramanand Teerth Hospital.

“The mother is anaemic and faced risk of post-partum haemorrhage. It was a challenging delivery. She is stable and continues to remain admitted,” Bansode added. The tribal couple already have three girls and a son.

