Day after Babri Masjid hearing, Chief Minister Adityanath visits Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is on a visit to Ayodhya on Wednesday for the first time since assuming the CM office this year. He is currently visiting the Hanumangarhi temple in the Hindu holy city of Ayodhya.

This comes a day after the Lucknow CBI court pronounced its verdict in Babri Masjid demolition case. The court charged Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti with criminal conspiracy in the 1992 case.

Yogi Adityanath had met the veteran BJP leaders on Tuesday when they had come to Lucknow to appear before the CBI court. The court rejected their discharge application, charging them under section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and nine others accused in the Babri Masjid case.

