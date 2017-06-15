Day after attacks, Kashmir Valley on high alert

Ten CRPF personnel and two policemen were injured in these attacks and militants also decamped with four rifles from the guards, who were deployed at the house of a retired justice in Anantnag town. Ten CRPF personnel and two policemen were injured in these attacks and militants also decamped with four rifles from the guards, who were deployed at the house of a retired justice in Anantnag town.

Police and CRPF issued high alert in the Valley on Wednesday, a day after militants attacked multiple CRPF installations in south Kashmir. An incident of rifle snatching was also reported in Anantnag town. Director General of Police S P Vaid said that police had inputs that these attacks had been carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad militants and ruled out the involvement of Lashkar or Hizbul Mujahideen cadres.

Ten CRPF personnel and two policemen were injured in these attacks and militants also decamped with four rifles from the guards, who were deployed at the house of a retired justice in Anantnag town. Inspector General, CRPF, Ravideep Sahi said that they already had inputs that there will be a a spurt of attacks on CRPF installations during the month of Ramzan. “We have already issued alert. After yesterday’s attack, we have asked our men to be more vigilant,” he added.

Sahi said that as per their information Jaish-e-Mohammad is behind Tuesday’s attacks in south Kashmir. “There is a slight contradiction as Hizbul Mujahideen has taken responsibility for Tral attack. We are inquiring into it.”

