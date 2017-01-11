Day 4: Major crisis in hospitals, Shimla remains without power

SHIMLA WENT without power supply for the fourth consecutive day after last week’s snowfall, leading to a major crisis in the hospitals to maintain emergency services and other patient care facilities even as water supply in the town also remained equally worst affected. Faced with prolonged miseries, the citizens were drawing parallel between last big snowfall of 1991 when Shimla residents and tourists faced worst days without basic services including electricity, water and lack of mobility for nearly

a week.

Many of the town's dense populated areas including Mall Road – Shimla's hub, New Shimla, Jutogh, Khalini, US Club, Richmount, Jakhu, Sanjauli, Bharari and Tutu areas were still in darkness and going without drinking water supplies. There is still no timeline for restoration of power as official attribute it to snapping of the supply lines, titled/uprooted poles and fallen trees.

fallen trees.

It’s only today Kufri, Naldehra, Fagu, Mashobra and Narkanda road could be opened for small vehicles while many roads in the town and surrounding localities were blocked by the snow. But mobility was only single lane.

Hundreds of tourists who have thronged Shimla faced a harrowing time in the hotels without heating and water supply due to disruption of the power supply since the first snowfall on January 6. Alarmed over the situation and after the death of a five-day-old child at Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH), state High Court has slapped a notice to state government and principal secretary (home and health), besides Engineer-in-Chief HPSEB seeking replies by January 12.

There was chaos at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital, with the state’s premier health institution facing a prolonged power disruption. “Only emergency services are maintained by putting on two diesel generator sets. In the rest in the wards the patients either were left to shiver in freezing cold or leave the hospital,” admitted a senior doctor.

The conditions were not good at KNH – which is a hospital dedicated to women and child care. A pregnant woman was brought on chair by physically lifting her by four people downhill village, Bhont – six km from the town having almost three hours to bring her to hospital. No ambulance service was available as snow clearance work was yet to begin in this side of the town.

The snow clearance work was taken up on the Mall road and lower bazar area last evening and continued this afternoon making way for the movement of the tourists and locals amidst slush and frozen surface .Two heavy machines were deployed. But the roads connecting two hospitals were not safe for pedestrians even on Tuesday with snow mounts awaiting clearance.

State Chief Secretary V C Pharka, who held a meeting this after to review the situation said ‘ things were returning to normalcy as restoration work for power, water supply and roads opening have been taken-up at a war footings.