Day-4: Jat quota stir picks momentum

A day after the Haryana government empowered deputy commissioners with powers under the National Security Act to deal with protesters, if needed, the Jat agitation in the state picked momentum on Wednesday as thousands thronged the dharna venue at Rohtak’s Jasiya village leading to traffic snarls on the National Highway. As protesters made a beeline to reach the venue from their respective villages in tractor-trolleys, traffic was disrupted on the National Highway-71 connecting the Rohtak-Panipat road. The police had to make alternative traffic arrangements by allowing ‘one-way’ traffic on the highway for few hours in the morning.

Sources said that mobile internet services were also blocked for some time near the dharna venue. The situation turned normal only in the evening when a large number of protesters returned home.

Apart from Jasiya village, the dharnas in 18 districts continued on the fourth day as Jat leaders announced to intensify the stir if the government envokes provisions of National Security Act, 1980, against the ‘peaceful’ protesters.

On Wednesday, the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president Yashpal Malik, for the first time attended the dharnas in Rohtak, Jhajjar, Sonepat and Panipat districts.

“The government should not try to threaten the agitators by imposing the National Security Act,” said Malik while addressing the dharna in Jasiya village. “We are not waiting for an invitation from the state government for a dialogue. The government knows our demands, we will call off the dharnas once it accepts our demands,” he added.

Addressing another dharna in Jhajjar district, Malik said, “The BJP government is behaving like a ‘dictator’. It is taking help of the police and the Army to threaten the agitators. But if the number of agitators increase, how will they bring so much military.”