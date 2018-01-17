Day 2: Rahul Gandhi’s convoy diverted over protests, he walks to meet workers

After travelling for a few kilometres on the bypass in Gauriganj, Rahul stopped when a few party workers, waiting on the roadside, told him that they have been forcefully dispersed by policemen from the Gauriganj market. After travelling for a few kilometres on the bypass in Gauriganj, Rahul stopped when a few party workers, waiting on the roadside, told him that they have been forcefully dispersed by policemen from the Gauriganj market.

PROTESTS MARRED Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s visit to his Lok Sabha constituency of Amethi on Tuesday, with the police forcing him to change his convoy’s route and walk over a kilometre to meet party workers. While Congress leaders alleged that these protests were sponsored by BJP and the state government, protesters at Gauriganj and Naudad raised slogans such as “Rahul murdabad” and “Rahul Gandhi wapas jao”. Some even called the Congress president a “thief”, alleging that land meant for farmers has been taken over by his trust.

Rahul, who began his day by meeting people at the Munshiganj guesthouse, travelled through Musafirkhana, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj, Mohanganj and Tiloi while meeting workers on the roadside. He did not address the crowd anywhere. Starting his visit from Musafirkhana, where he had to skip a programme because of security concerns, the police diverted Rahul’s cavalcade through a bypass in Gauriganj, where he was scheduled to meet party workers at the local market.

After travelling for a few kilometres on the bypass in Gauriganj, Rahul stopped when a few party workers, waiting on the roadside, told him that they have been forcefully dispersed by policemen from the Gauriganj market. Following this, police officers accompanying Rahul’s convoy were summoned over the sudden change in the route.

While the officers claimed that it was for Rahul’s security, the MP decided to walk over a kilometre to meet workers in Gauriganj market. During his march to the market, Congress workers raised slogans such as “Yogi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi… Modi teri tanashahi nahi chalegi”. Some said they wanted a Prime Minister like Rahul.

Before Rahul arrived at the market, sources said protesters and Congress workers clashed with each other. Later in the day, Rahul also faced protests at Jais and Naudad areas.

Congress leader Akhilesh Pratap Singh said: “These protests are clearly sponsored by the BJP and the government. Many among the protesters were outsiders. Moreover, placards at all the protests looked exactly the same… carrying similar slogans… then at each place, so called 10 to 15 protesters were protected by at least 30 policemen.” Rahul, whose two-day visit of Amethi ended on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone of nine roads and inaugurated one — all to be developed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Saraj Yojna and executed by the state PWD.

