Day 2 of Sankalp Yatra in Gujarat: Hardik Patel tells Patidars not to vote for BJP, seeks other communities’ support

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Friday exhorted members of the community not to vote for the BJP even if they fielded his father in the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. In an attack on the ruling party, Hardik, who has been spearheading the agitation seeking reservation for the community, said, “It is our duty to liberate our community which has been enslaved for the last 25 years. The post-Godhra riots of 2002 were between Hindus and Muslims. But as a matter of fact, 140 Patidars are serving life imprisonment even today… They (BJP) have only exploited our votes and notes (money) and have given nothing in return.”

He was addressing Patidars at Ajab village in Keshod taluka of Junagadh district on the second day of his three-day Sankalp Yatra, which began from Ahmedabad.

“The election is around the corner. They (BJP) will give you many lollipops. Some will even come to buy you. But don’t vote even for my father, Bharat Patel, if he fights election from Keshod as a BJP candidate,” he said.

Hardik, who later garlanded a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar in Keshod town, urged other communities to join hands with the Patidars in ousting the BJP. “The Patidars’ quota agitation is going on for the last two-and-a-half years. They (BJP government) threatened to file many cases. But we have always maintained that we are ready if you want to fight legally, and also if you want to fight by gundagardi (hooliganism). Let us get together and remove those who are behaving like dictators and goons,” he said.

The 24-year-old leader, however, had soft words for the Congress. “You would be wondering what the Congress did in 1985. But all they did was to threaten that they will force upper-caste women to wait in queues to get oil. They didn’t kill anybody. But these people (BJP) killed 14 boys. They don’t have any right to be in power for the next 50 years,” he said.

He also took potshots at Congress MLAs who voted for the BJP in the recent Rajya Sabha election. “You would be wondering how a man who would come to your village and deliver a speech get sold for Rs 15 crore. They had just 300 supporters and still got Rs 15 crore. We have so many supporters. So, apparently, our value would be more. But honesty of the community can never be purchased by money,” he said.

“It is not important if a Patidar is the chief minister or home minister. But four MLAs who can resign if something happens to a Patidar would be enough. We had 44 (MLAs from Patidar community)… What did we gain?” he added.

