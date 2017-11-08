Day 2 in Kashmir: Dineshwar Sharma meets 37 groups, trade bodies stay away

Dineshwar Sharma (Files) Dineshwar Sharma (Files)

The Centre’s special representative to Jammu and Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma met 37 delegations, comprising 199 people including activists and youth leaders, on the second day of his Kashmir visit on Tuesday.

Various trade bodies of the state that were scheduled to meet Sharma, however, stayed away.

Mohammad Yasin Khan, president of Kashmir Economic Alliance, said that as a trade body they did not “deem it fit” to meet a political representative of the Centre. “Sharma is here on a political assignment and we are a trade body. If we have concerns, we will take them to the state government,” he told The Indian Express.

Leading a delegation, president of PDP’s youth wing, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, called on Sharma at Hari Niwas. The group emphasised the need for a sustained effort to bring dignity to people of the Valley. The group advised the former IB chief to meet the people “who have suffered”. “He told us he would go to the epicentres of violence and meet those affected,” Parra added.

Youth activist Tawseef Raina, who met Sharma in a separate delegation, said various issues such as employment of youth, release of prisoners and reaching out to youths were discussed. “We said they should reach out to separatist leaders and mainstream leaders to find a one-time solution to the Kashmir issue, and there should be an end to the violence.”

He added that it is also the responsibility of mainstream and separatist leaders to talk to the central representative.

Other delegations that met Sharma included All Party Sikh Coordination Committee, Migrant Pandith Deputation, a panchayat delegation and a Rahul Gandhi fans association.

