Dawood’s close aide Tariq Parveen arrested in a 20-year-old double murder case

The Anti-Extortion Cell of Thane Police has arrested Tariq Parveen, a close aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in a 1998 double murder case, an officer said on Friday.

He is one of the accused in the murder case of cable operator Mohammad Ibrahim Bangdiwala (38) and his business partner Parvez Ansari (41), who were allegedly shot dead by a gang of seven persons in Kismat Colony in Mumbra, the officer said.

The murders were a fallout of the rivalry over the cable business and an offence had been registered with Mumbra police station in this connection, Sharma said.

“We got a tip-off that Tariq was hiding in a shop in Ashoka Shopping Centre. Therefore, we raided the shop and arrested him,” he added.

Parveen has been handed over to the Mumbra police for further action, Sharma said.

