‘Dawood’s aide’ walks out of Porbandar jail

Porbandar-based gangster and alleged aide of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Umar Ismail Bukhari alias Mamumiya Panjumiya, on Monday walked out of Porbandar jail after nearly 13 years since his arrest in 2004 in connection with several Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) cases, including serial bomb blasts in Mumbai.

Moments after Panjumiya walked out of the jail on Monday evening, he said: “Bharat ke court ki taraf se koi takleef nahi hua.” (There was no trouble from the Indian court) His release was ensured after the Gujarat High Court on April 29 granted him bail in the Arms Act case lodged at Dariyapur police station, Ahmedabad in 1993. He was accused of illegally selling and transporting weapons along with co-accused Ahmedabad-based bootlegger and don Abdul Latif and his associates. This was the last case in which he was under judicial custody in Porbandar jail.

Soon after his arrest the state government had invoked Section 268 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) restricting his movements outside the jail premises. this section, the undertrial prisoners cannot seek furlough from the government or the jail authorities that has the power to do so on temporary basis. Panjumiya’s lawyer, Salim Jokhia, said that a total of 11 cases were lodged against him, out of which he has been acquitted in eight cases. He said that in threecases Porbandar RDX landing case and Jamnagar RDX landing case, he got bail from the Supreme Court in which trials are pending.

The third case is Arms case in which Punjumiya got bail from the Gujarat High Court. Panjumiya is said to be Ibrahim’s aide, who played a key role in arms landing cases in Gosabara among other places which were used in serial bomb blasts in Mumbai.

He was alleged to have received the consignment of arms and ammunition, including AK-47 and RDX. In 2004, Panjumiya was extradited from Dubai and was first arrested by Maharashtra police in November 2004 and later, arrested by Gujarat police in different cases.

