Dawood Ibrahim’s wife Mehajabin did not come to India, police clarify

Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s wife Mehajabin did not come to India, Thane Police on Friday clarified amid speculation she had visited Mumbai to meet her father last year. “Dawood’s wife did not come to India. She had visited Dubai last year using a Pakistani passport to meet Iqbal Kaskar’s family (wife and children). It is then that Iqbal had spoken to Mehjabeen over the phone,” said Thane police.

Speculation started to swirl after Dawood’s younger brother Iqbal Kaskar, who was arrested by the police on the charges of extortion, reportedly told interrogators that Mehajabin had visited the city last year. The latest development came after Kaskar had earlier told officials that Dawood, a designated global terrorist, is still in Pakistan.

On Monday evening, the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell had arrested Kaskar along with two others under the leadership of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma, who was reinstated last month. An officer said Kaskar had illegally taken four houses from the builder and had been demanding more. “The builder had approached Kaskar in the past to settle a dispute pertaining to a plot, in lieu of which he demanded four houses from the builder, which he obliged. However, when Kaskar recently asked for one more property, the builder approached the Thane police and lodged a complaint,” said an officer, adding: “We are interrogating the accused and more arrests are likely in the case.”

This is not the first time that Kaskar has been arrested in an extortion case. In 2015, the Mumbai Police had held him after estate agent Salim Sheikh registered a complaint at the Byculla police station claiming that Kaskar and his men had demanded Rs 3 lakh after thrashing him.

