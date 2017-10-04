Dawood Ibrahim named as co-accused in extortion case

Dawood Ibrahim. (File photo) Dawood Ibrahim. (File photo)

Wanted fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim has been named as a co-accused by Thane police in connection with an extortion case related to his brother Iqbal Kaskar. Dawood’s brother Anees Ibrahim Kaskar has also been named in the FIR.

On Tuesday, Thane police registered a third FIR against Iqbal Kaskar and two accomplices for allegedly extorting Rs 3 crore from a Mumbai-based builder.

Kaskar has already been booked in two other FIRs based on complaints from a Thane-based builder and a jeweller.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Trimukhe, said: “A third FIR has been registered after a Mumbai-based builder alleged that the accused had extorted money from him in connection with a 38 acre plot that he owned in Gorai.”

During a police interrogation in September, Kaskar claimed he had spoken to Dawood Ibrahim four times on the phone in 2010-11. Kaskar said Dawood admonished him for visiting bars at night without a bodyguard. Dawood reportedly stopped calling.

with inputs from Mohamed Thaver

