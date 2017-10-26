Month after ‘call from pakistan’: Threat call to Anjali Damania was routed from France, say cops

Former AAP leader Anjali Damania. (File) Former AAP leader Anjali Damania. (File)

A month after activist Anjali Damania claimed to have received a call from Pakistan in which the caller asked her to withdraw her cases against BJP leader Eknath Khadse, the police has found that the call was routed from France. On September 23, Damania allegedly received a call from a landline number, which a phone number identification application showed belonged to a person named “Dawood 2”. Damania had then tweeted about receiving the threatening call and lodged a complaint at Vakola police station.

Earlier this year, Damania was among several petitioners who filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court, alleging that Khadse and his family members had amassed assets disproportionate to their known sources of income during his stint as revenue minister. Last month, Damania had also filed a police complaint after Khadse allegedly made obscene remarks about her while responding to her allegations of corruption.

Investigations so far have revealed that the call was made using an international gateway and routed via several locations. An officer at Vakola police station said the police first contacted the telecom provider for Damania’s phone number. “The provider informed us that the call was an international one, made using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). We then confirmed that the number was indeed registered in Pakistan,” said the officer. The police then retraced the call and found that it had originated from France and routed to Mumbai via Delhi and Chennai. “We have written to the telecom service provider in Pakistan for details of the number. We will also write to law-enforcement authorities in France for details. We are working backwards to find whether the trail of the phone call extends beyond France,” said the officer.

The police suspect the person responsible for the call used a commonly available software to make international calls that are routed from other countries. “There are a lot of softwares you can use to call any person using an international phone number. In fact, you can also use such softwares to call someone using their own phone number,” said a senior police officer.

Cyber crime experts said that several cheaply available softwares allow a person to make masked international calls.

“All you have to do is select a particular country from which you want your phone call to originate. You enter a phone number and make calls using an internet connection,” said a cyber security expert who works closely with the city police.

An officer, who is part of the investigation, said the police were not ruling out the possibility of a person from Mumbai having made the phone call to Damania through VoIP.

Express Investigation

