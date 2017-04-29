Dawood Ibrahim ‘aide’ gets bail, to walk out of jail after 13 years

Panjumiya being escorted by police. Express Panjumiya being escorted by police. Express

The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted bail to Umar Ismail Bukhari alias Mamumiya Panjumiya — alleged aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim — in connection with an arms haul case lodged in Ahmedabad in 1993. With this Mamumiya Panjumiya will be out of jail for the first time after he was arrested in 2004, and subsequently in various others cases, including the Gosabara arms landing case in Porbandar in which he was later acquitted.

Justice S H Vora granted bail to Panjumiya in an arms Act violation case, lodged by police inspector Neol Parmar at Dariyapur police station in 1993. It was alleged that Noor Mohammed Yasin Shaikh, a resident of Shahpur, and other accused including Abdul Wahab, aide of “bootlegger and smuggler” Abdul Latif, were illegally selling and transporting weapons. Panjumiya was also made an accused in the case.

While granting relief to Panjumiya, Justice Vora held that the maximum sentence which could be awarded to the petitioner would not be more than 10 years and the petitioner was arrested in this case in 2012. The order stated that Panjumiya has already served 50 per cent of the sentence which could be awarded him, and therefore he should be granted bail. Panjumiya’s lawyer Salim Jokhia said that a total of 11 cases were lodged against him, out of which he has been acquitted in eight cases, including the Gosabara arms landing case. He said that the three pending cases in Ahmedabad, Porbandar and Jamnagar are related to the Arms act, and firing on police officials.

He said that Panjumiya has already been granted bail in cases lodged in Porbandar and Jamangar, and with Friday’s bail he is set to get out of judicial custody for the first time since his arrest in 2004. He said that Panjumiya’s was extradited from Dubai and was first arrested by the Maharashtra Police in November 2004 and later by the Gujarat police in different cases.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now