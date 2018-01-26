Davos: India ready to tap exponential growth in technologies, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee during the Deloitte breakfast session on the sidelines of WEF in Davos on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan with Railways and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal and CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee during the Deloitte breakfast session on the sidelines of WEF in Davos on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said India is fully prepared for reaping the benefits of exponential growth in digital technologies, impacting energy, manufacturing and several other sectors. Speaking here at a World Economic Forum (WEF) session, Pradhan underlined that exponential growth of technologies is a good thing for society. He said the challenge is to equip and skill people to make use of it and also to regulate the technology in a way that it is not misused.

The panelists at the session, ‘From linear to exponential value chain’, discussed how a slew of innovations for seamless, efficient and dynamic production and services are ready for use as industrial bases such as manufacturing, energy and mining prepare to digitalise their value chains. They discussed how industries and governments can unlock economic and societal value.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App