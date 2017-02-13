Tamil Nadu govt reappoints Davidson Devasirvatham as intelligence chief

More than a year after shunting him out, the Tamil Nadu Government on Monday reappointed S Davidson Devasirvatham as the Intelligence chief with the state facing a political stalemate following the internal feud in the ruling AIADMK. Devasirvatham, who was IG (Welfare), replaces K N Sathiyamurthy as IG Intelligence, Principal Home Secretary Apurva Varma said in a release.

Sathiyamurthy was appointed as the IG of Intelligence in place of Devasirvatham in December 2015 by the AIADMK government. Devasirvatham, a 1995 batch IPS officer, has earlier served in many roles, including IG (Administration) and IGP (West Zone).

The announcement about the key posting came hours after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited the state secretariat, for the first time since revolting against AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala last week.

Panneerselvam had resigned as chief minister and had been asked by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to continue till alternative arrangements were made before he made the revolt.