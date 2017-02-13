Latest News
Tamil Nadu govt reappoints Davidson Devasirvatham as intelligence chief

The announcement about the key posting came hours after Chief Minister O Panneerselvam visited the state secretariat, for the first time since revolting against V K Sasikala last week.

By: PTI | Chennai | Published:February 13, 2017 9:13 pm

More than a year after shunting him out, the Tamil Nadu Government on Monday reappointed S Davidson Devasirvatham as the Intelligence chief with the state facing a political stalemate following the internal feud in the ruling AIADMK. Devasirvatham, who was IG (Welfare), replaces K N Sathiyamurthy as IG Intelligence, Principal Home Secretary Apurva Varma said in a release.

Sathiyamurthy was appointed as the IG of Intelligence in place of Devasirvatham in December 2015 by the AIADMK government. Devasirvatham, a 1995 batch IPS officer, has earlier served in many roles, including IG (Administration) and IGP (West Zone).

Panneerselvam had resigned as chief minister and had been asked by Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao to continue till alternative arrangements were made before he made the revolt.

