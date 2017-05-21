Dateline Naxalbari

Darjeeling District Magistrate Joyshree Dasgupta admits there have been many cases of land grabbing in the Naxalbari-Matigara-Bagdogra area. Express Photo by Partha Paul Darjeeling District Magistrate Joyshree Dasgupta admits there have been many cases of land grabbing in the Naxalbari-Matigara-Bagdogra area. Express Photo by Partha Paul

In March 1967, after years of oppression by landlords, the peasants of Naxalbari village in North Bengal’s Darjeeling district rose up in revolt, in one of the country’s most defining uprisings. Under Charu Majumdar, Kanu Sanyal and Jangal Santhal, the Naxals, as they came to be known, seized land from the jotedars (landlords), grains from their godowns and distributed it among the peasants.

The State retaliated by torturing villages, leading to May 24, when thousands gheraoed a police party at Jharujote. Inspector Sonam Wangdi was killed, three officers were injured. The next day, at Bengai Jote, 11 villagers, including eight women and two children, were shot dead by police. The firing would trigger an armed guerrilla resistance that, 50 years later, continues to inspire other such movements in the country, including in neighbouring Nepal and the Maoists. Today, as tea workers pick the First Flush of Darjeeling in Naxalbari’s lush tea estates, the blood bath is a distant memory. As the CPI (ML) Liberation and other fractured smaller Left parties prepare for the 50th anniversary of the uprising, the preparations are low-key. The headlines have instead been hijacked by the BJP, after its president Amit Shah chose Naxalbari to begin his tour of the five states where the party is yet to make his mark including, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Odisha and Telangana. Addressing party workers, Shah said, “This is the place where violence had started. Now this is the same Naxalbari where Modiji’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Bikash slogan can be heard. I have full faith that development will defeat the violence.”

On May 29, says Naxalbari block BJP president Dilip Barui, the party unit will be inducting 220 new members. Asserting that the party presence in the region once dominated by the Left is steadily growing, Barui says, “Local leaders and workers from the CPM, Congress and TMC from Naxalbari, Matigara, Bagdogra, Batasi will be joining us.”

Barui also points out that in the last panchayat elections, held in 2014, the BJP won one or two seats in every panchayat. In the 2016 Assembly polls, its candidate came in third, close on the heels of the TMC. While the Congress-CPM joint candidate won, the BJP leader says “the gap is closing”. “This is a Left-dominated area. But people know there is no point supporting the Left any longer. The BJP is the future.”

Abhijeet Majumdar, the Darjeeling district secretary of the CPI(ML) Liberation and the son of Charu Majumdar, says there is more to the BJP campaign than the tussle for Naxalbari. “Amit Shah knows that there is only one faction that can stand up to the huge Hindutva surge in the country. After the BJP’s victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections, he did not celebrate. Instead his statement was that the BJP’s golden era would come only when Bengal and Kerala are taken. He knows it is only with the death of the Left that Hindutva can flourish in the country.”

The six gram panchayats that make up the Naxalbari block are a patchwork of old tea estates, but now there is a new rush in the air. The National Highway that cuts through the area is being widened to a six-lane road, flyovers are being constructed, hotels and flashy malls have sprung up. And once again, real estate is at a premium.

However, unlike that time half a century ago, with its call of ‘Langor ja’ar, jamin ta’ar (land belongs to those who till it)’, the battle for land today is more insidious. There are no loud protests or gunfire as the new breed of landlords, the land mafia, mops up chunks. Mani Mahato’s 22-year-old primary school for tribal children in Jharujote, a stone’s throw away from where Inspector Wangdi was killed, shut down in 2011. Well-respected in the area, he no longer teaches, instead selling chaat from a small stall.

Mahato recalls how they had all got land after the 1967 movement. “But several years ago, people claiming to be descendants of our landlords came, propped up by the land mafia. The mafia told us to give up our land in return for compensation. They also said we would have to fight long-drawn battles in court. We were all scared. So most of us gave up our land. I got Rs 2 lakh for my 1.5 bighas,” he says.

He adds that many descendants later turned out to be fake but, when the real ones came, they too struck a deal with the land mafia. “The mafia has been selling off land to people from Manipur, Nagaland and Shillong. Nepali families who can’t buy land there have come here to settle down.” The land grab means that members of the 50-odd tribal families who live in the village and had tilled the land earlier are now daily wagers. “Most people have left. They have gone to Kerala, Gujarat and Chennai in search of work,” Mahato says.

He admits he supported the BJP candidate in the last panchayat polls (he lost by a mere 40 votes). “The CPM did nothing for us, nor did the TMC. When they first came to power, I thought maybe this new party will help. We have tried the Congress, the Left, the TMC. Let us give the BJP a chance.” Among the early members of the Naxal guerrilla force was Kandra Murmu, 62, who continues to live in Bittan Jote, once a part of the Naxal ‘liberated zone’. Like his village, his life is sedate now. Hailing from a family of bhagchashis (share croppers), Murmu tills his one bigha of land. He used to grow paddy, now he grows jute. His son helps. But the battle for land has returned.

“When the andolan was over, Charu Majumdar made sure we all got land. Jotedars were eliminated and we got pattas. But it turns out that in legal government documents, the land still belongs to the landlord. I registered my complaint to the panchayat but nothing changes,” he says. After a pause, he adds, “It’s not possible to take up arms again. That atmosphere is just not conducive.”

Murmu joined the Naxals when 12, and spent many years underground. He is sad at the fate of the agitation he gave some of his best years to. “If it wasn’t for Naxalbari, zamindari would still exist in the country. But farmers still don’t have land rights. It is a different kind of battle now, more difficult. But the government and the political parties are self-serving.”

Darjeeling District Magistrate Joyshree Dasgupta admits there have been many cases of land grabbing in the Naxalbari-Matigara-Bagdogra area. “We have received reports of this. But the government has issued pattas to tribal families to cultivate these plots and if they are selling these on their own volition, there is nothing we can do,” she says, adding their hands are tied without a complaint. “We have come to know plots are being sold to outsiders at Rs 3-4 lakh a plot. At some point, we will take action,” she adds.

Shanti Munda, 74, one of the most well-known faces of the Naxalbari movement, who joined the protests as a young mother with her newborn, says the situation is the same in her Hathighisa village, neighbouring Naxalbari village. “There are no jobs here. People can’t eat. In order to sustain themselves, they have sold off their land. As many as 16 tea gardens have shut down in the Dooars. In this area alone, four tea gardens have shut down. The government says it is providing rice at Rs 2 a kg for the affected tea garden workers. But you need to be able to earn to even pay that Rs 2,” she says.

Munda, who unsuccessfully contested the local elections in 1982, winning just 3,500 votes, adds that “Modi’s people” keep visiting her. “They came one-and-a-half months ago, just before Shah’s visit. They said, ‘We will do the work here, what you tried with the bullet, we will bring with the ballot’. Another time they came to me and said that they would construct a new village at Hathighisa, make it a model one.”

Nantu Ghosh’s family has owned a Hero cycle dealership for over 35 years in Naxalbari town, which is like any other flourishing Indian town. Rows of shops selling electronics, garments, sweets, furniture jostle for space. “The town was never that affected by the Naxals,” Ghosh says. “There is a BSF camp here, so they mainly steered clear. Nevertheless there was an atmosphere of fear.”

Now, the 60-year-old believes, the Naxal movement is “finished for good”. “Nothing good can happen in India. There is so much corruption, all parties are the same. If the Naxals couldn’t bring about changes, nobody can. We have a Congress MLA here but he won because of the alliance with the CPM. But the Left is waning too. We feel that if there is a party that can compete with Mamata Banerjee now, it is the BJP.”

Ghosh understands that much of what parties do is “petty politics”. But adds, “The Naxal leaders are all dead… Kanu Sanyal died in abject poverty. In this day and age, one has to look after one’s family, you have to survive. You can’t be a revolutionary.”

Naxalbari Sharada Shishu Tirtha Vidyalaya was established in 1999 by RSS swayamsevak Sujit Das, who is also the school’s Pradhan Acharya (principal). It began as a single rented room in Naxalbari village, but by 2002 had amassed enough funds to buy a two-acre plot in a quieter part of Naxalbari town. The school now caters to 539 students, mostly from Rajbongshi (SC) and Adivasi (ST) communities, and has expanded up to Class VIII. It is one of the largest primary schools in Naxalbari and Das says the aim is to grow up to Class X. He says he has applied for registration with the Education Department. “When we started, Naxalbari had just one government higher secondary school and some private primary schools. People wanted to send their children to school. They just didn’t have anywhere to send them,” says Das.

Apart from regular schooling, the students learn yoga, moral science and music, where they are taught “patriotic” songs. Das says they are encouraged to eat vegetarian food.

At ‘shivir camps’ at the school, children stay for two-three days to learn the “correct lifestyle”, and are also taken to tribal areas and tea gardens to distribute clothes and food to the underprivileged. “We have many such social activities. When Panighata tea garden shut down, we provided food to the 11 tea garden families for a month and a half,” says Das.

It helps that about 60 per cent of North Bengal’s votes lie in its tea gardens. Das is also the advisor to the RSS shakha which operates in Naxalbari town. While he does not reveal numbers, he says membership to the RSS is growing. Seventeen of Naxalbari’s young swayamsevaks just left for Muslim-dominated Malda district for a camp.

The Left realises the danger it is facing. Outside the office of the CPI(ML) Liberation, a large sign says: ‘Resist the onslaught of BJP-RSS combine’. As part of the Naxalbari Golden Jubilee Celebrations, the CPI (ML) Liberation has planned marches and a large public event at Siliguri, where Communists from across the country are expected to come. Seventy-five ‘cultural activist troupes’ from across the country will perform.

Sitting inside, beneath photos of Left icons such as Marx, Lenin, Stalin and Mao Zedong, Abhijeet Majumdar, laments that the Left remains disjointed to take on the BJP onslaught. “Right after the BJP came to power in 2014, we held a Central Committee meeting in Delhi. We resolved that keeping in mind that the BJP had a corporate-fascist agenda, it was imperative that all the Left parties come together and form a united front. We even invited the Aam Aadmi Party. The first person to respond to this was Prakash Karat.” But the initiative remained still-born.

The vice-president of the TMC’s Darjeeling district unit, Amar Sinha, insists they are not worried about the BJP. “In Naxalbari, the BJP is basically the RSS. They are playing their usual dirty communal politics. We conduct awareness campaigns, explain to people what this is. No doubt, some are swayed by the BJP. But many are not.”

West Bengal Congress general secretary O P Mishra calls Shah’s visit nothing more than “good optics for the BJP”. “The Congress-CPM combine is strong here.” Mishra also claims that the land mafia in the area is controlled by the TMC. “Naxalbari is close to Siliguri and located at the foothills of Darjeeling. So the land prices have been going up. This is being exploited by the land mafia. But when the administration and police are partisan, it becomes difficult for us to do anything. With the tea gardens shutting down, the economic situation has worsened, making people more desperate.” Shanti Munda says it may be too early to write the Left obituary. “People believe that the Naxals are irrelevant, this is not true. It is not over yet. We will be back.”

Agrees CPI(ML) general secretary Partha Ghosh. “Our numbers may have come down, the Naxals may have been wiped out, but every one who resists is a Naxal — the student in JNU who stood up to Smriti Irani, the Maruti factory worker who resists oppression, those in the movements against POSCO.”

