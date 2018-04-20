Data misuse: Take written undertaking from Facebook, House panel tells govt

According to a member of the committee, officials were asked that if India is such a big market for Facebook, why is the ministry shying away from holding them accountable when even smaller markets have taken a tough stance against them. According to a member of the committee, officials were asked that if India is such a big market for Facebook, why is the ministry shying away from holding them accountable when even smaller markets have taken a tough stance against them.

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on Thursday directed senior officials of the Electronics and Information Technology Ministry to get a written undertaking from Facebook and other social networking sites that the data generated from their platforms would not be used for manipulating elections in India, said sources.

The directive to senior officials came in the course of deliberations of the Standing Committee on Information Technology. The panel had summoned the representatives of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for a briefing on the issue of “Citizens data security and privacy”. The committee is headed by Lok Sabha member Anurag Thakur of the BJP.

Sources said some members of the committee expressed their displeasure over the answers given by officials. They were particularly unhappy over the fact that the data available with the ministry regarding India’s digital economy, revenue and profitability of technology giants operating in the country was inadequate, sources said.

The committee wanted the officials to obtain details of the steps Facebook and other social networking platforms had taken or will take to avoid misuse of data and told them to answer the questions flagged by them within a fortnight, said sources.

The general view at the meeting, it is learnt, was that India needed to cover a lot of ground for putting in place an effective data protection policy. The ministry, the members felt, needed to take a long-term view of issues and set up systems and a regulatory framework to protect the privacy of Indian citizens.

