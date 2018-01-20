Darwin’s theory of evolution is ‘scientifically wrong’, says Union Minister Satyapal Singh

“Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man,” observed the Minister. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri) “Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man,” observed the Minister. (Express Photo: Renuka Puri)

Union minister Satyapal Singh has claimed that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is “scientifically wrong” and suggested that it needs to be changed in school and college curriculum across the country.

“Darwin’s theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man,” the Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development while speaking to reporters in Aurangabad on Friday.

Singh further remarked that our ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they witnessed an ape turning into a man.

Satyapal Singh, who is an ex-IPS and has formerly held the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner, has earlier been in news for commenting that how many boys shall be willing to marry a girl who goes to her wedding in jeans.

The minister had earlier commented that- “Koi ladki jeans pehenkar ke shaadi ke bedi pe jayega to kitne ladke usse shaadi karna chahenge? (If a girl wears jeans and goes to her wedding, how many boys will want to marry her?)”.

Singh was in Aurangabad to participate in the ‘All India Vaidik Sammelan.’ “Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man,” observed the Minister. “No books we have read or the tales told to us by our grandparents had such a mention,” the minister added.

Develop by Darwin, a 19th century English naturalist, Darwinism suggests that all species of organisms arise and develop through the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the individual’s ability to compete, survive, and reproduce.

Darwin’s book ‘On the Origin of Species’ marked a paradigm shift in the human understanding of the realm of evolution of life on earth.

