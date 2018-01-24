Darwin evolution remark: Have advised Satyapal not to make such statements, says Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar (Source: Express) Prakash Javadekar (Source: Express)

DAYS AFTER Union Minister Satya Pal Singh’s remark that Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution is “scientifically wrong” triggered outrage, his colleague and HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Tuesday that he has advised Singh against making such comments. “I have advised him not to make such statements again because it is not our domain. Scientists are doing a wonderful job. They take the country forward. We should not indulge in that (making comments),” he told The Indian Express.

Singh told reporters in Aurangabad on Saturday, “Darwin’s theory (of evolution of man) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in the school and college curriculum. Since (the time that) man is seen on Earth, he has always been a man. Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, said they saw an ape turning into a man.”

The remarks triggered outrage among scientists. A petition was circulated by a faculty member of TIFR in Mumbai asking the minister to issue a clarification from the ministry about its policy for teaching evolution. However, on Monday, Singh said in Guwahati that the ministry will organise a seminar to debate Darwin’s theory.

Asked about the seminar, Javadekar denied the ministry has any plans to host such an event. “We are not organising any seminar. Science and scientists will work and we have no role in that.”

