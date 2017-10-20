Darul Uloom Deoband fatwa bans posting photos on social media

The edict was issued by the fatwa department of the Darul Uloom Deoband after a man approached it recently asking if posting photos on social media sites was allowed in the religion. The edict was issued by the fatwa department of the Darul Uloom Deoband after a man approached it recently asking if posting photos on social media sites was allowed in the religion.

The Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur has issued a fatwa prohibiting Muslim men and women from posting their or their families’ photographs on social media sites. In the fatwa issued on Wednesday, one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India has said that posting photos of self or family on social media sites such as Facebook, WhatsApp is not allowed in Islam.

The edict was issued by the fatwa department of the Darul Uloom Deoband after a man approached it recently asking if posting photos on social media sites was allowed in the religion. Mufti Tariq Qasmi, an Islamic scholar associated with a madarssa Saharanpur, said when clicking pictures unnecessarily is not allowed in Islam how posting photos on social can be allowed.

