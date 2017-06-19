Darjeeling violence: ‘Not happy with Centre…withdraw forces’

A protest rally at Chowk Bazar in Darjeeling on Sunday. A protest rally at Chowk Bazar in Darjeeling on Sunday.

A day after the deaths of three Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) activists in Darjeeling hills, the GJM on Sunday demanded that security forces be withdrawn to ensure normalcy, and called on the Centre to initiate tripartite talks.

Speaking at a press conference, Morcha MLA from Darjeeling Amar Singh Rai said the party is unhappy with the Centre, even as Union minister Rajnath Singh held talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over phone.

“We are not happy, we are disappointed with the Centre. Three of our people have died. Centre should be positive and initiate talks. We do not want to be pawns in state-Centre politics. We are an ally of NDA and BJP, and gave two MPs from this region,” Rai said in a press conference. We are not ready for talks with Mamata Banerjee. First of all, security forces should immediately be withdrawn and normalcy should return. Then Centre should take an initiative for tripartite talks. We are ready for talks on Gorkhaland issue,” Rai added.

The Darjeeling MP and two GJM MLAs recently met Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to brief him on the prevailing situation.

Mamata had on Saturday said she is ready for talks, provided the GJM called off the bandh and ended “politics of violence”.

“The chief minister stated that police firing did not kill our people. Then who killed them? Why would we murder our people?” Rai said. Stating that the GJM expected the Centre to intervene in the situation without delay, the MP pointed out that the BJP had in its manifesto said it would “sympathetically” consider the demand for Gorkhaland, and BJP leaders had during Lok Sabha elections supported the cause.

