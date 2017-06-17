Darjeeling violence is a deep-rooted conspiracy, police did not fire: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

Condemning the violence in Darjeeling on Saturday, WB CM Mamata Banerjee said the “violence is a deep-rooted conspiracy and there is an involvement of North Eastern terrorist groups and foreign connections.” The Chief Minister also mentioned that the Assistant Commander of Indian Reserve Battalion, Kiran Tamang has been badly injured and that the report of his death has not been confirmed.

However, IRB sources confirmed that an assistant commander of Indian Reserve Battalion killed in clashes.

An Assistant Commander of the #IndianReserveBattalion killed in clash with #GorkhaJanmuktiMorcha activists in #Darjeeling: IRB sources. — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2017

The Chief Minister slammed the GJM supporters for insulting the national flag and denied reports of police firing. However, she assured that the state government will try to maintain peace in the hills and will take steps to abide by the constitution.

The GJM claimed that two of its supporters have been killed in clashes although the death of only person has been confirmed.

The GJM claimed that two of its supporters have been killed in clashes although the death of only person has been confirmed. The GJM protesters hurled stones at security personnel and torched police vehicles. The police retaliated by firing teargas shells. The indefinite strike entered its sixth day on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Vikram Rai, son of Darjeeling MLA Amar Rai and media manager of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), was arrested. The police also raided and vandalised the residence of Assistant General Secretary (GJM), Binay Tamang on Friday night.

