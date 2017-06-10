Darjeeling violence: I am CM of the hills, says Gurung

Bimal Gurung Bimal Gurung

The gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung on Friday projected himself as the “chief minister of the hills” and challenged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to stop the agitation in the area. The GJM leader claimed that it was his writ that “ran in the hills”, PTI reported.

“As the chief minister of West Bengal she is trying to show her strength. But she must not forget that I am an elected member of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). I am the chief minister of the hills, I challenge her to stop the agitation in the hills,” the GJM chief was quoted as saying.

Gurung added that he will directly talk to the Centre about the deployment of Army and the alleged police atrocities in the hills. “I will talk to the Centre, we are an ally of NDA. We will give them all the details of police atrocities on the innocent people of the hills,” PTI quoted him as saying.

Alleging that Trinamool Congress supporters had pelted stones at the police in Thursday’s violence, Gurung also demanded President’s Rule in Darjeeling.

“A chief minister should work for the development. Whenever Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee comes to Darjeeling, she works to break the unity of the people of the hills with her divisive politics. Yesterday, some Trinamool Congress activists who were positioned at a higher place pelted stones at the police, who assumed that GJM workers were behind it. It was all planned and the Trinamool Congress is directly involved for the deteriorating situation in the hills,” Gurung told mediapersons in Darjeeling.

“To end this masterful politics pursued by her, I think President’s Rule should be imposed across the state,” he added. Gurung also accused the state government of hatching a conspiracy by announcing that a “special audit” will be done on the funds allotted to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). The agitation in the hills will not stop till Gorkhaland was achieved, PTI quoted him as saying.

He also questioned the “arbitrary” removal of Gorkhaland Territorial Administration secretary Ravi Inder Singh by the state government on Thursday night. “The state government is trying to undermine the authority of GTA. They are violating the GTA pact. Who gave the state government the right to arbitrarily remove the principal secretary of GTA without informing us?” he asked.

“We are open to any kind of audit. The state government is plotting to malign us in the name of special audit. That is why they had removed the principal secretary of GTA,” the GHM chief told PTI.

