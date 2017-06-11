Darjeeling violence: Gurung will write to PM Modi, spoken to Rajnath

GJM chief Bimal Gurung in Darjeeling on Saturday. (Express/Partha Paul) GJM chief Bimal Gurung in Darjeeling on Saturday. (Express/Partha Paul)

WHILE DARJEELING was on the boil on Thursday, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung had briefed Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and local MP S S Ahluwalia of the prevailing situation in the hills. GJM is BJP’s ally at the Centre. “While trouble was going on, I had briefed the Union Home Minister and our MP. I told them about the situation here and the atrocities which were committed against us,” said Gurung at Patlaybas near Darjeeling.

“We will go all out for Gorkhaland and not accept anything else. I will shortly write to the PM, informing him how the state government is raining atrocities on us… imposing a language on us. We will state that it is time for a separate state of Gorkhaland,” he added. On Saturday evening, Gurung wrote to Rajnath Singh about the situation in Darjeeling and demanded a separate state. “We trust BJP and I have campaigned for the party not only in the hills but also in Assam and other areas,” he said.

Swaraj Thapa, a GJM central committee member, said: “The Bengal government called in the Army. This means it failed to control law and order situation. Why not impose President’s Rule in Darjeeling?” BJP leaders blamed Mamata for the turmoil in the hills. “The CM is responsible for the situation in Darjeeling. If she can sit with so many of her ministers, why not with GJM leaders? Her dictatorial attitude resulted in this situation,” said Kailash Vijayvargiya, national general secretary of BJP and party observer for Bengal.

“Regarding Gorkhaland, all parties should sit and talk. Options should be discussed regarding this and the separate state’s boundaries. At present, it is too small,” he added. Despite repeated attempts, Ahluwalia could not be contacted for comment.

