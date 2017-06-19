Dooars: GJM’s 12-hour strike fails to make impact

GJM supporters take part in a march in Darjeeling. GJM supporters take part in a march in Darjeeling.

The 12-hour strike called by GJM in Dooars region of north Bengal on Sunday failed to make an impact, with shops and other establishments remaining open in most areas.

The GJM had on Saturday given a call for strike to protest the death of its three supporters in Darjeeling during a clash with police. However, establishments stayed open in most places in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts. Government and private vehicles were seen on roads.

In Alipurduar, the strike failed to receive a response in Kalchini, Birpara, Hamilton and Madarihat areas. However, the bandh was observed in Jaigaon and Hasimara areas. In Jalpaiguri, government bus services were on in Malbazar, Chalsa and Banarhat areas.

All government bus services from Jalpaiguri to Dooars area were operational. Tea gardens in the area too remained open. Heavy police deployment was seen in both districts.

Trinamool Congress Alipurduar president Mohan Sharma said GJM has lost its foothold in the north Bengal plains.

“They no longer have the support required to turn this bandh into a success. Today’s bandh was unsuccessful. They are losing their footholds in north Bengal plains,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App