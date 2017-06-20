Darjeeling unrest: West Bengal sends report, MHA dispatches more forces

Army Personnel patrol near burning vehicles after clashes with supporters of GJM in Darjeeling on Saturday. PTI Photo, File) Army Personnel patrol near burning vehicles after clashes with supporters of GJM in Darjeeling on Saturday. PTI Photo, File)

The West Bengal government has sent a detailed report on the ongoing violence in Darjeeling to the Union Home Ministry, following which the Centre has dispatched a company of 125 women security personnel to help restore peace in the Hills. The state government’s report is under examination of the ministry, an official said. The report is learnt to have blamed the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha for stoking trouble.

Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi is also learnt to have spoken to the state’s chief secretary, who had demanded that two companies of women paramilitary personnel be sent there, they said. However, the ministry decided to send only one company, said the official.

Earlier, the Home Ministry had put on hold the dispatch of 400 additional paramilitary personnel to Darjeeling as the state government had not sent a report on the situation. Ten companies are stationed in the region where the Morcha is agitating for a separate Gorkhaland.

Officials said a new date for the tripartite talks with all stakeholders concerned is yet to be communicated to the Home Ministry.

