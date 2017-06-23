Darjeeling unrest: Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling lends support for Gorkhaland

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. (Source: File) Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling. (Source: File)

SIKKIM Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Thursday extended his support to GJM’s demand for a separate Gorkhaland, prompting the Trimanool Congress to say that “other states should be a little more responsible while commenting on internal matters like the Darjeeling issue”.

Criticising Chamling for supporting Gorkhaland, Trinamool secretary general and state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “I am a member of the state government and would hope that other states would be a little more responsible in commenting on internal matters like the Darjeeling issue. Other states should react responsibly. They should not go beyond their constitutional framework. They should remember that.”

In a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chamling said that the “creation of Gorkhaland state will also restore permanent peace and prosperity in the region”. Chamling on Thursday posted a copy of the letter on his Facebook page. He wrote, “Creation of Gorkhaland state will also restore permanent peace and prosperity in the region and Sikkim will be hugely benefitted.”

