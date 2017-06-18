Darjeeling unrest LIVE: Silent march begins after GJM chief Bimal Gurung asks Gorkhaland supporters to gather near Chowk Bazaar

Darjeeling: Army Personnel patrol near burning vehicles after clashes with supporters of GJM in Darjeeling on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo) Darjeeling: Army Personnel patrol near burning vehicles after clashes with supporters of GJM in Darjeeling on Saturday. (Source: PTI Photo)

As the indefinite strike called by the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) enters its seventh day in Darjeeling Hills, protests over the demand for a separate state are set to intensify with party chief Bimal Gurung asking his supporters to defy curfew and assemble at Chowk Bazaar on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, at least three activists of the GJM were killed and several persons injured as protesters clashed with police in Darjeeling Hills. A senior police officer was also injured and is said to be in a critical condition. While the GJM claimed their three of their cadre were killed in police firing, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied the allegations. Army troops have also been deployed in the region.

The current unrest in Darjeeling began after the West Bengal government announced making Bengali a mandatory language in the schools of the region.

11. 20 am: The march has started from Darjeeling’s famous Chowk Bazaar. While protesters can be seen carrying placards saying ‘We want Gorkhaland’, there is no presence of GJM flags or sloganeering, as per NDTV visuals.

11.15 am: On Saturday, Rajnath Singh said the Centre would send more forces “if required” to Darjeeling.

“Central security forces were sent to Darjeeling and are already deployed and the Centre would send more if required,” Rajnath told The Telegraph tonight.

11.00 am: The state government recently made Bengali a mandatory language in the schools of the region triggering the current cycle of violence. “The government suddenly imposes Bengali on us, making it mandatory in schools. What about our mother tongue, Nepali? We have asked the state government to clear its position on the language issue,” Roshan Giri, general secretary of GJM, told The Sunday Express.

10.45 am: Round-up: Darjeeling has witnessed violent clashes since June 8 as GJM activists and supporters demand a separate state of Gorkhaland. At least 3 people were killed and 35 security personnel were injured in Saturday’s clashes, including an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) officer.

10. 37 am: The idea of GLP was first proposed by Gurung during the 2008 Gorkhaland agitation. GJM now plans to raise an 8000-strong force in Darjeeling which will be prepared to tackle “any kind of situation”.

10. 32 am: GJM also plans to revive its “peacekeeping” wing — Gorkhaland Personnel(GLP). “The situation is getting worse with each passing day. We feel that a head-on collision is just a matter of time. So we need to prepare ourselves to counter the state government democratically,” GJM central committee member and former in-charge of GLP Colonel (retd) Ramesh Alley told PTI.

10.30 am: Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung on Sunday criticised CM Mamata Banerjee for alleging the current Gorkhaland agitation was being supported by insurgents. “The allegations are baseless, Mamata Banerjee is trying to mislead people. It is not a political fight but a fight for our own identity. We will not stop until and unless Gorkhaland is achieved. The struggle will intensify in the hills,” Gurung said in an audio-visual statement. Also read | Bimal Gurung, the undisputed mass leader of the Gorkhas. Click here.

A security personnel takes aim in Singamari, Darjeeling where police clashed with GJM workers Saturday. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul) A security personnel takes aim in Singamari, Darjeeling where police clashed with GJM workers Saturday. (Source: Express Photo by Partha Paul)

10.20 am: GJM chief Bimal Gurung recorded a message in Nepali from an undisclosed location. He alleged, “Peaceful and democratic rallies were taken out by the (GJM) women’s morcha. The Bengal government, autocratic government, fired on us. I ask the people of Hills to protest.”

10. 10 am: While Mamata Banerjee extended an offer to hold peaceful talks, GJM has rejected the offer. “We don’t want to talk to Mamata Banerjee. We want to sit with the central government. Banerjee has said that we have links with N-E terrorist organisations. Now she says she is ready for talks. From her point of view, we are terrorists, so the CM has no right to talk to terrorists,” GJM assistant general secretary, Binoy Tamang, said. Home Minister Rajnath Singh had earlier discussed the issue with CM Mamata Banerjee to take stock of the situation.

9.55 am: GJM chief Bimal Gurung has asked supporters to defy the curfew and gather at the Chowk Bazaar at 10 am on Sunday. Gurung has also asked protesters to wear black badges as a mark of protest, reported NDTV.

9. 50 am: Condemning the violence, CM Banerjee had said the protests were a conspiracy. “What is happening today is a deep-rooted conspiracy. So many bombs and arms cannot be gathered in a day,” she said. “I am ready to sacrifice my life, but I will not allow Bengal to be divided.”

