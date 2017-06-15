Darjeeling unrest live updates: Protesters torch police outpost, resort to heavy stone-pelting

Darjeeling unrest live updates: A vehicle is set on fire in the Darjeeling hills, allegedly by supporters of the GJM. (Source: ANI) Darjeeling unrest live updates: A vehicle is set on fire in the Darjeeling hills, allegedly by supporters of the GJM. (Source: ANI)

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) announced an indefinite strike in the Darjeeling hills on Thursday, after a morning raid by the West Bengal Police om one of its party offices. Police seized sophisticated cross-bows, a huge cache of arrows, large number of crackers, one country-made pistol, Khukris, axes and cash from inside the office.

“Following the police atrocities on our democratic movement, we have decided to call an indefinite strike at the hills,” Assistant General Secretary of GJM, Binay Tamang said.

2.05 pm: Heavy stone-pelting is underway, with incidents of arson reported as well. A police outpost on Kalimpong has been torched as well.

2.00 pm: In response to the raids, GJM General Secretary Roshan Giri had said, “The state government is indulging in politics of witch-hunting. The GJM is being targeted as we are fighting for a separate state. The police and the state government are trying to frame false cases against us.”

Regarding the recovery of weapons, he said, “What have they found? Khukri is part of our tradition, what is the harm in keeping it? Bows and arrows are traditional weapons. They were meant for students for archery competition.”

“The present situation in the hills is created by the state government. They want to suppress us using huge police force”, he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Cash seized from the raids conducted by the police at some GJM premises. Arrows, sharp weapons and explosives were also recovered during the raids at the premises in Singmari and Patlebas areas in Darjeeling on Thursday. (PTI Photo) Cash seized from the raids conducted by the police at some GJM premises. Arrows, sharp weapons and explosives were also recovered during the raids at the premises in Singmari and Patlebas areas in Darjeeling on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

1.53 pm: The unrest in the hills began after security forces raided the premises of the GMJ party in Singmari and Patlebas areas of Darjeeling in the early hours of Thursday. Commenting on the operation, Darjeeling SP Akhilesh Chaturvedi said, “We had information that GJM workers were gathering in the area. We raided at three places and recovered firearms, materials which look like bomb-making ingredients, contraband and lethal weapons. We are investigating the entire incident and legal action will be taken.”

Soon after the raids were conducted, clashes between security forces and supporters of the group broke out in the hills.

1.45 pm: A vehicle is set ablaze allegedly by supporters of the GJM, who are also reportedly pelting stones at security personnel.

