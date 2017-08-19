GJM supremo Bimal Gurung, two others booked after high intensity blast in Darjeeling

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung (File) Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) chief Bimal Gurung (File)

GJM supremo Bimal Gurung along with party leaders Prakash Gurung, Praveen Subba were booked on Saturday following an explosion in Darjeeling, news agency ANI reported. A heavy explosion at the motor stand, in Chowkbazar area shook Darjeeling in the early hours on Saturday. A senior official while speaking to PTI said, “The blast took place in the early morning at around 12:15 am-12:30 am. The blast was triggered when a police patrol van was patrolling the area.”

Commenting on the blast, Darjeeling SP, Akhilesh Chaturvedi told ANI that strict action would be taken against the people involved, adding that three GJM leaders are being treated as prime suspects. The officer was quoted by news agency ANI as saying: “Action to be taken against people involved. Probe is on. The 3 people from GJM are our prime suspects.” However, GJM has clearly denied from being involved in the explosion. In a report in ANI, the party said the work was a handiwork of someone who is not looking forward to the formation of new state and plans to disrupt the movement.

Although there was no report of any casualties but several shops were destroyed in the blast.

The Inspector General of Police Darjeeling range, Manoj Verma said, “A few days ago it was reported that a huge amount of explosives were stolen from a power plant in Bijanbari area. We suspect that these are the same explosives that were used. We suspect the hand of GJM supporters behind this blast. We have started an investigation and are on a lookout for the culprits.”

The people in the region have been protesting against the Bengal government, seeking for a formation of a new state. Today is the 66th day of the indefinite shutdown in the hills.

