Darjeeling unrest LIVE updates: One GJM supporter killed in firing, police vehicle burnt as protests intensify

Darjeeling unrest LIVE updates: GJM claims that two of its supporters are dead, five injured. (Ravik Bhattacharya) Darjeeling unrest LIVE updates: GJM claims that two of its supporters are dead, five injured. (Ravik Bhattacharya)

Fresh clashes broke out in Darjeeling on Saturday as Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) protesters pelted stones at security personnel who retaliated by firing teargas shells. One policeman was injured in the agitation as the indefinite strike entered its sixth day on Saturday. The agitation in Darjeeling began after the West Bengal government announced making Bengali a mandatory language in schools. Meanwhile, people from GJM’s Nari Morcha clashed with police on the streets of Singmari. Singmari is one of the GJM’s headquarters and close to GJM chief Bimal Gurung’s home in Patleybas.

Amidst the crackdown on protesters, Vikram Rai, son of Darjeeling MLA Amar Rai and media manager of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), was arrested on Friday night. Also, the residence of the Assistant General Secretary (GJM), Binay Tamang, was allegedly raided and vandalised by the police. Earlier on Friday, GJM chief Bimal Gurung had also lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raiding his office. “The administration unlawfully attacked my house and our party office on instructions from Mamata Banerjee. Such attack is dangerous for democracy. Our party members and opposition parties will reply to that atrocity,” ANI quoted him as saying.

The Centre has already deployed 1,000 paramilitary personnel, including 200 women personnel, in Darjeeling following the request of the state government.

Follow LIVE updates here:

2.10 pm: GJM supporters started firing at police, set police vehicles on fire, 1 GJM supporter died due to firing by GJM supporters, according to ADG Law and Order. However, GJM claims that two of its supporters are dead, five injured.

2.03 pm: Military convoy deployed in Chowk Bazaar in Darjeeling.

1.56 pm: Security forces use rubber bullets as protests demanding separate state of Gorkhaland continue in West Bengal’s Darjeeling.

Security forces use rubber bullets as protests demanding separate state of Gorkhaland continue in West Bengal’s #Darjeeling pic.twitter.com/5emeglJF0d — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

1.50 pm: Mamata Banerjee holds high level meeting with members of Darjeeling development boards, ADG Law and Order, DG Bengal Police, Chief Secretary and Home Secretary.

1.20 pm: 1 policeman injured and a police vehicle burnt by protesters as GJM’s protests over ‘Gorkhaland’ continue.

#Darjeeling: 1 policeman injured and a police vehicle burnt by protesters as GJM’s protests over ‘Gorkhaland’ continue. pic.twitter.com/6oZEstZODP — ANI (@ANI_news) June 17, 2017

1.15 pm: Clash between protestors of the GJM’s Nari Morcha and West Bengal police continues. Violence broke out in Singmari as women of GJM’s Nari morcha took out an agitation in Singmari. The protest was a peaceful march with the women raised slogans for Gorkhaland. As the procession started towards Darjeeling, police forces deployed in the area started lathi-charging the women. They then tear gassed the procession.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd