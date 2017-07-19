Darjeeling unrest: GJM supporters vandalise govt buildings in Mirik

Darjeeling: GJM supporters holding a rally for separate Gorkhaland in Darjeeling on Monday. (PTI Photo) Darjeeling: GJM supporters holding a rally for separate Gorkhaland in Darjeeling on Monday. (PTI Photo)

A day after they clashed with TMC workers and security personnel, GJM supporters vandalised several government buildings in Mirik on Tuesday. The violence took place after the body of GJM worker Ashish Tamang, who was killed allegedly in police firing during Monday’s clash with security personnel, was brought to Mirik from Siliguri, where the autopsy was conducted.

GJM supporters vandalised and torched the old municipal building in Mirik and torched. Other buildings too were vandalised. In response, the police used teargas and fired in the air.

At the fifth all-party meeting in Kalimpong on Tuesday, where Gorkha outfits and representatives of BJP and Congress were present, Gorkha leaders appealed for peace in Mirik. “Whether they are TMC members or GJM, they are all Gorkhas. We must not clash with each other,” said GNLF spokesperson and Gorkhaland movement coordination committee member Neeraj Zimba.

The parties decided that the strike in Darjeeling hills will continue till a “concrete result” is achieved. While the agitation continues in the region, at least 32 Gorkha leaders will move to New Delhi over the next few days. “We want to be in touch with the Union ministers and MPs, and apprise them of what is happening in West Bengal,” said Zimba.

