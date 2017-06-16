Darjeeling unrest: GJM MLAs meet West Bengal governor, blame TMC govt for violence

The MLAs said that the TMC government was trying to turn a “peaceful political movement for a separate state of Gorkhaland into a law and order situation”. (PTI File Photo) The MLAs said that the TMC government was trying to turn a “peaceful political movement for a separate state of Gorkhaland into a law and order situation”. (PTI File Photo)

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) MLAs Friday met West Bengal Governor KN Tripathi to discuss the ongoing situation in the Darjeeling hills. According to news agency PTI, GJM MLAs – Amar Singh Rai, Sarita Rai and Rohit Sharma – met the Governor at the Raj Bhawan in Kolkata.

The MLAs said that the TMC government was trying to turn a “peaceful political movement for a separate state of Gorkhaland into a law and order situation.” Apprising the Governor regarding the situation in the hills, they claimed that those indulging in violence in Darjeeling and other areas were not associated with the GJM.

“We have told the governor that the people who are indulging in arson are outsiders and have nothing to do with GJM,” Rohit Sharma, one of the three MLAs, was quoted as saying at the meeting.

“We have requested the governor to inform the Centre about the situation in Darjeeling and the sufferings of people owing to the state government’s stance,” he added.

