Darjeeling unrest: GJM members to resign from GTA to fight for separate Gorkhaland state

The West Bengal government on Thursday said it is open to discussion to restore normalcy in the restive Darjeeling hills The West Bengal government on Thursday said it is open to discussion to restore normalcy in the restive Darjeeling hills

With the Darjeeling protest intensifying each day, Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) members have decided to resign from Gorkhaland Territorial Administration to fight for statehood for Nepali-speaking Gorkha’s in Darjeeling, said GJM secretary Roshan Giri. Earlier today, Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling extended his support for a separate Gorkhaland state saying it would fulfil the constitutional demand of the people of Darjeeling hills and also bring permanent peace in the region. In a meeting conducted by the Sikkim’s ruling party earlier on Tuesday, it was decided that they will extend support for a separate state at the same time expressed its opposition to the “illegal, undemocratic and unconstitutional” acts committed in Darjeeling.

Darjeeling unrest: Sikkim CM Pawan Chamling extends support for separate Gorkhaland state- Read

Meanwhile, as the unrest entered the eight-day on Thursday, ambulance services were hit and TV cable connections snapped in some areas but no untoward incident was reported. A case has also been lodged against Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung and his wife Asha for their alleged involvement in violence, arson and killing of one person during clashes in Darjeeling hills on the demand for a separate Gorkhaland state. Reacting to the police case against Gurung and his wife, a senior GJM leader charged that the police were implicating them in false cases.

Case filed against GJM leader Bimal Gurung, wife for involvement in Darjeeling violence- Read

On Wednesday, the GJM offered a 12-hour ‘window’ on June 23 to schools to evacuate students safely to Siliguri and Rongpo. The hills parties also decided to boycott all-party meeting called by the West Bengal government in Siliguri. The West Bengal government on Thursday said it is open to discussion to restore normalcy in the restive Darjeeling hills, but did not give any commitment on withdrawal of security forces, a demand made by the GJM.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd