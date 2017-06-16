Darjeeling unrest: GJM chief slams Mamata for raids at his office

Bimal Gurung. Bimal Gurung.

In the backdrop of ongoing protests in Darjeeling spearheaded by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), chief of GJM Bimal Gurung on Friday slammed the West Bengal government for raiding his office premises. In a statement to news agency ANI, Gurung said: “Administration unlawfully attacked my house, our party office on instructions from Mamata Banerjee. Such attack is dangerous for democracy.” He further added: “Our party members and opposition parties will reply to that atrocity.”

The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), also called for an indefinite shutdown of the hills following the police raids on premises connected with GJM chief Bimal Gurung and other leaders. It also sought Centre’s intervention to ‘restore peace’ in Darjeeling and foil the West Bengal government’s attempt to make Bengali mandatory in schools.

The agitation turned violent on Thursday when Gorkhaland supporters hurled petrol bombs and stones at the police, making the protests more chaotic. The police retaliated with tear gas shells and resorted to baton-charge to drive the angry mob.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd