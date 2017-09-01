Darjeeling unrest: Rift in GJM over ending shutdown, Bimal Gurung removes party leader Binay Tamang

Binoy Tamang (Source:PTI/File) Binoy Tamang (Source:PTI/File)

THE GJM on Thursday ousted Binay Tamang as its chief coordinator, signalling a split in the party, hours after he announced that the indefinite shutdown in Darjeeling Hills has been called off for 12 days from September 1. Late evening, GJM chief Bimal Gurung, who is in hiding, claimed “a new set of leadership has come about which is again going to betray the Gorkha community after getting along with the Bengal government”.

This comes 80 days after the GJM called an indefinite strike in the Hills over its demand of Gorkhaland and two days after the Hill parties, including a GJM delegation led by Tamang, met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata.

In a video released from an undisclosed location, Gurung said: “I had come to know about this long back and issued a press release. Some leaders felt bad… I had proof they were plotting against me and other leaders they did not like…”

“Getting along with the Bengal government, these people are now trying to destroy the aspiration and just demand of the Gorkha community. They have done bishwasghat with the people, so, I appeal to all to protest…,” he added.

Apparently referring to Tamang and GJM assistant general secretary from Kurseong Anit Thapa, Gurung said, “These two people are playing selfish games. The people stayed hungry and are fighting for their right and these two people have destroyed it all… They must have thought that since there are so many cases against Bimal Gurung, he cannot do anything. So they played dirty politics and added cases against me…”

Maintaining that the strike will continue, GJM general secretary Roshan Giri told The Indian Express: “Tamang and some other leaders are part of a conspiracy… They were only sent (to Kolkata) for talks. The central committee meeting they claimed to have held today is false.”

On Tuesday, Banerjee and the Hill parties described their meeting as “positive”, with both sides agreeing to restore peace through dialogue.

Before being ousted as GJM chief coordinator on Thursday, Tamang said a follow-up meeting between the state government and Hill parties had been scheduled for September 12 in Siliguri. He told the media, “We have decided to lift the bandh from September 1 to 12… After the meeting on September 12, further course of action will be decided.”

