Darjeeling unrest: Five security personnel injured in violence

Five police and CRPF personnel were seriously injured when suspected Gorkha Janamukti Morcha (GJM) activists attacked a patrol party in Teesta Valley area, police said on Friday. The attack took place last night when the security personnel had gone to a village near Teesta Valley, 40 km from Darjeeling, to conduct a search operation.

A mob attacked the security personnel with stones and traditional Nepali khukri, injuring five of them seriously. They were later rescued and admitted to a hospital, police said. The police had launched a search operation in the area after a community hall, that served as a temporary CRPF camp, was set afire by some protesters on Tuesday.

In another incident, the house of Mirik municipality vice-chairman M Zimba was set afire by the protestors early this morning. The supporters also ransacked Rangli Rangliat police outpost and snatched an SLR and a pistol. Two police vehicles were set ablaze in the incident, police said.

The building of Tung Gram panchayat was set on fire last night, they said. The indefinite shutdown continued to cripple normal life in Darjeeling and its adjoining areas for the 16th day today. An all-party meeting had yesterday decided to carry on with the indefinite shutdown. The next all-party meeting will be held on July 6.

