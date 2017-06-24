Darjeeling unrest: Don’t support new state based on language, community, says BJP

BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh (Express photo by Partha Paul) BJP West Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Amid the indefinite shutdown call given by GJM in the Darjeeling Hills, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said his party does not support the creation of a state on the basis of language or community. Speaking to mediapersons in Malda district, Ghosh said: “They (GJM) had first placed a 17-point charter of demands. There was no mention of a separate Gorkhaland. They demanded overall development of the community, which we had supported. While 1.12 crore Gorkhas live in India, only 15 to 20 lakh stay in the Darjeeling Hills. If we solve the problem of the Hill people, we are not solving problem of the entire community.

“We want the development of the entire community and not just those living in the Hills. We do not support the demand for a separate state on the basis of language or community,” he added

Accusing the Mamata government creating the unrest in the Hills, Ghosh said: “… The government has no intention to resolve the issue… We want a tripartite meeting among state and central governments and GJM to find a permanent solution to the issue.” The BJP wants the restoration of peace in the Hills and the overall development of the people there, he added

Ghosh maintained that the unrest in the Hills could not be solved by force or repressive politics. “Former chief ministers Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee could not solve it by force and Banerjee too will not succeed in doing so if she continues to use sticks and bullets.

He went on to accuse both the state government and GJM of doing are doing politics over the issue. “They should talk to the Centre to find solutions to this issue,” said Ghosh.

